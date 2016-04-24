× One person dead after shooting in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (April 24, 2016) — Speedway police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Just after 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Brickyard Flats apartment complex in the 2700 block of Embassy Row.

Sgt. Jim Thiele says when officers arrived they found a body with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and searching the scene for evidence.

At this time, no suspect information is being released.