Rain chances are on the rise

After another sun drenched day with highs in the 80s, our summer-like weather will slowly come to an end. An isolated t-storm is possible on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. As a storm system from the Great Plains approaches we'll have a better chance for more widespread rain and t-storms on Thursday. There will be periods of heavy rain but the day will not be a complete washout. Skies will clear on Friday and we'll have a sunny, mild weekend.

Highs were in the 80s again on Tuesday.

Our Spring continues to stay mild.

We'll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms on Wednesday.

Rain and t-storms are likely on Thursday.

More than a half-inch of rain is likely this week.

More seasonable temperatures are likely by the end of the week.

Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures this weekend.