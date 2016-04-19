Rain chances are on the rise

Posted 5:11 pm, April 19, 2016, by , Updated at 06:36PM, April 19, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After another sun drenched day with highs in the 80s, our summer-like weather will slowly come to an end. An isolated t-storm is possible on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. As a storm system from the Great Plains approaches we'll have a better chance for more widespread rain and t-storms on Thursday. There will be periods of heavy rain but the day will not be a complete washout. Skies will clear on Friday and we'll have a sunny, mild weekend.

HIGHS

Highs were in the 80s again on Tuesday.

update

Our Spring continues to stay mild.

RPM1

We'll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms on Wednesday.

RPM2rpm3RPM4RPM5

Rain and t-storms are likely on Thursday.

5-Day QPF

More than a half-inch of rain is likely this week.

TEMP SWING2

More seasonable temperatures are likely by the end of the week.

Regional Front Map2Regional Front Map3

Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.