IU’s Troy Williams enters NBA Draft without hiring agent

Posted 1:58 pm, April 11, 2016, by , Updated at 03:02PM, April 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Troy Williams #5 of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 11, 2016) – Indiana’s Troy Williams will enter the 2016 NBA Draft, but he will not hire an agent.

Without hiring an agent, Williams still leaves open the possibility of returning to IU after going through workouts with NBA teams.

“After much thought and family discussion, I’ve decided to declare for this year’s NBA Draft but will not hire an agent,” said Williams. “This gives me the opportunity to explore future possibilities, while keeping my options open. Coach Crean is always supportive and makes sure that you have the best information to help you make a decision like this and I value his input.  I’m excited to go through this process.”

A 6’ 7” forward out of Hampton, Virginia, Williams averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in 2015-16. If he decides to return to Bloomington, he will have one more year of eligibility remaining.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.