IU's Troy Williams enters NBA Draft without hiring agent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 11, 2016) – Indiana’s Troy Williams will enter the 2016 NBA Draft, but he will not hire an agent.

Without hiring an agent, Williams still leaves open the possibility of returning to IU after going through workouts with NBA teams.

“After much thought and family discussion, I’ve decided to declare for this year’s NBA Draft but will not hire an agent,” said Williams. “This gives me the opportunity to explore future possibilities, while keeping my options open. Coach Crean is always supportive and makes sure that you have the best information to help you make a decision like this and I value his input. I’m excited to go through this process.”

A 6’ 7” forward out of Hampton, Virginia, Williams averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in 2015-16. If he decides to return to Bloomington, he will have one more year of eligibility remaining.