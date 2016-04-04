× Freeze warning in effect tonight and turning unsettled Wednesday

We have a cold front that is crossing the state with colder air on the move southward. For the rest of today, our sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You’ll definitely need to keep the jacket handy through the afternoon.

Tonight a Freeze Warning goes into effect for most of central Indiana. Overnight lows, even in Indy will drop into the mid to upper 20s. That freeze warning continues until 9am Tuesday morning.

The middle of the week will become more unsettled with showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and lingering into Thursday. Temperatures will be cold enough by Friday morning to support rain and snow showers with lows near freezing. Another hard freeze is likely on Saturday morning with lows in the 20s.

The second half of the weekend will be warmer with temperatures returning to the 60s.