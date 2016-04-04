Freeze warning in effect tonight and turning unsettled Wednesday

Posted 8:51 am, April 4, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We have a cold front that is crossing the state with colder air on the move southward.  For the rest of today, our sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.  You’ll definitely need to keep the jacket handy through the afternoon.

What to Wear - 5 Line WTTV DMA Temps

Tonight a Freeze Warning goes into effect for most of central Indiana.  Overnight lows, even in Indy will drop into the mid to upper 20s.  That freeze warning continues until 9am Tuesday morning.

County FREEZE FROST

The middle of the week will become more unsettled with showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and lingering into Thursday. Temperatures will be cold enough by Friday morning to support rain and snow showers with lows near freezing. Another hard freeze is likely on Saturday morning with lows in the 20s.

Big Weather Headlines

The second half of the weekend will be warmer with temperatures returning to the 60s.

LS AM 7 DAY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.