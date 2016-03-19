New push coming to boost pay for Indiana state troopers

INDIANAPOLIS (March 19, 2016) — A new push will be coming to increase the pay for Indiana State Police troopers after a study confirmed their salaries trail those of officers in some neighboring states and local police departments. The report presented this month to the State Budget Committee says starting Indiana troopers are paid about $41,000 a year, which is at least $12,000 less than new officers in Indianapolis, Michigan and at Illinois police agencies.

State Senate appropriations Chairman Luke Kenley says he doesn’t consider the trooper pay situation a crisis but thinks the state can do better.

Indiana State Police Alliance lobbyist Steve Buschmann says he hopes lawmakers will consider a significant pay boost for troopers in next year’s new state budget.

