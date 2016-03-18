Convicted felon in Michigan sings to judge, doesn’t help his sentencing

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (March 18, 2016) – A convicted felon in Michigan tried to help his fate by singing to the judge during his sentencing for unlawful imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon, according to M Live.

Brian Earl Taylor, 21, surprised the entire courtroom when he belted out an apology at his March 10 hearing. The song was derived from Adele’s hit “Hello,” but he repeated the word “sorry” in the chorus instead of the word “hello.”

Judge Darlene O’Brien told Taylor he was a very talented young man, and she hopes he finds an appropriate was to use his talents.

According to M Live, Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison for the concealed weapon charge and 18 months to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment. Five other charges against him in the case were dismissed.

M Live reports that Taylor will serve time for his parole violation before the weapons charge, and then he will serve time for unlawful imprisonment.