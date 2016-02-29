Greenwood man’s final wish to reunite with long lost friend comes true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE (10:59 p.m.)-- Tom Ferris was found and a reunion is in the works!

Original story:

GREENWOOD, Ind., (February 28, 2016) - A Greenwood man is desperately searching for his long lost friend.

A search for the past two years has fallen short. The two men have not seen each other in 15 years and time is running out. That’s because 57-year-old Doug Myers was diagnosed with cancer in October.

Doug is in hospice right now, and his family says he only has a handful of days left to reconnect with Tom Ferris.

The picture of Ferris was taken some time ago and Tom would be around 57 right now. Doug and Tom worked in Greenwood together, but it’s believed Ferris moved to Kentucky near Dale Hollow Lake.

Doug believes Tom may still have family and friends here in central Indiana that know how to get in touch with him and reunite the two one last time.

“I hope I get to see you, Tom. I love you, man,” said Doug.

"Just please come make Dad happy. That’s what he’s waiting on. He just wants to see Tom one more time,” said Doug's daughter, Kim.

Doug lost his wife almost a year ago. He has six children including a 16-year-old daughter.

If you know how to get in touch with Tom Ferris, contact jmiller@cbs4indy.com as soon as possible.