Armed thieves rob Lawrence credit union three times

LAWRENCE, Ind. (Feb. 25, 2016) — Lawrence police and the FBI are looking for a pair of armed thieves who have repeatedly robbed the same credit union.

Police say the same suspects have hit the Kemba credit union on Sunnyside Road twice this month and three times total.

Each time the suspects aggressively storm inside, round up the employees at gunpoint and demand money.

“It’s got to be terrifying for employees dealing with a situation like that. It’s kind of out of the norm,” said Lawrence police Capt. Mark Osborn.

Hidden by masks and hoods, police say the two suspects robbed the same credit union in June of last year, and then again twice this month.

Unfortunately, surveillance images don’t provide a very good look at either of the suspects faces.

“They’re doing their best to mask evidence and not leave anything behind. You hope they mess up at some point. You know in these situations you hope someone gives up information on them,” said Osborn.

After stealing some money, the suspects jump into a car waiting in the parking lot and speed away.

In all three cases, the crooks ditched the car after a short distance and each time those getaway cars had previously been reported stolen.

Captain Osborn says the armed thieves have shown a pattern of dangerous behavior and clearly need to be stopped.

“These are violent people we want off the streets. The employees deserve that comfort knowing they won’t do this to anyone else,” said Osborn.

No one has been hurt during the crimes, but anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact Lawrence police or Crime Stoppers.