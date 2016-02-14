Eight-year-old boy who found “true love” loses battle with cancer

(February 14, 2016) – A terminally ill boy who found “true love” at the tender age of eight has lost his battle with cancer.

David Spisak passed away on February 11. He had been battling cancer since he was two-years-old. “Our little man’s last moments were laying with his mommy and daddy in the middle of the night, with a house full of family, friends and loved ones after days of being surrounded by love,” wrote his mother Amber Spisak on his Facebook page “Demolishing Cancer for David.”

In his short time on earth, David had two transplants, and still his cancer returned three times. His parents made the decision in March 2015 to stop treatments and let David live a happy, normal life.

“I’m not ready to say things happen for a reason or a message of rainbows and sunshine just yet, but our baby boy was a fighter, a beautiful soul, a force to be reckoned with and of all the things, he is most definitely a hero,” wrote Amber.

Last September, David went to school for as long as he could before he was unable to attend. And during his time there he met “the love of his life.”

“In art class, I told her I liked her and she just had a surprised face so we started dating,” said David.

When David was pulled out of school, his girlfriend Ayla, 7, wrote him cards telling him how much she missed him. So David’s mom reached out to Ayla’s mom and organized their first “date.”

“Certainly at 8-years-old, you don’t think that they’ll have a first love or a first kiss or a first date and it was just something that I accepted wasn’t going to happen. But it did,” said Amber.

David brought Ayla roses and a teddy bear, and Ayla pushed David around in his wheelchair during the date.

“Their story is definitely something everyone can learn from,” said Angela Andrews, Ayla’s mom. “Just to love. Because that’s what’s important. At the end of every day that’s what’s important. Who loves you and who you love back.”

https://www.facebook.com/groups/DemolishingCancer/permalink/591404717676001/