GM recalls thousands of trucks and SUVs over brake pedal problem

DETROIT (Feb. 11, 2016) — General Motors is recalling more than 473,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because the brake pedals can come loose and fail to work properly.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD and Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles.

GM says a nut on the brake pedal pivot mechanism can come loose, causing the pedal to loosen and possibly become inoperative.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will inspect the pivot bolts. If they weren’t fixed at the factory, dealers will put adhesive on the nut and retighten it. Canadian safety regulators say the problem can cause the brake lights to stay on longer than expected.

GM says the recall should begin shortly.