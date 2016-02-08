Get your free burger from Jack in the Box

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 8, 2016) – Jack in the Box is giving away one million free burgers! They announced the burger giveaway during a Super Bowl commercial last night.

The description for the commercial says, “On one fateful day, Jack made a Declaration of Delicious—vowing to give away one million burgers. He and his crew were devoted to forming a more perfect union between 100% beef, cheese, and mouth. Because everyone deserves a history-making burger like the all-new Double Jack™.”

The giveaway is to promote Jack in the Box’s new menu, and the burgers are being given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Claim your free burger by going to jackinthebox.com and signing up to get a coupon for a free Double Jack® or Jumbo Jack® burger. The offer is valid for one week or until one million burgers have been claimed.

There are several Jack in the Box locations in central Indiana: