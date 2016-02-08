Get your free burger from Jack in the Box

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 8, 2016) – Jack in the Box is giving away one million free burgers! They announced the burger giveaway during a Super Bowl commercial last night.
The description for the commercial says, “On one fateful day, Jack made a Declaration of Delicious—vowing to give away one million burgers. He and his crew were devoted to forming a more perfect union between 100% beef, cheese, and mouth. Because everyone deserves a history-making burger like the all-new Double Jack™.”
The giveaway is to promote Jack in the Box’s new menu, and the burgers are being given away on a first come, first serve basis.
Claim your free burger by going to jackinthebox.com and signing up to get a coupon for a free Double Jack® or Jumbo Jack® burger. The offer is valid for one week or until one million burgers have been claimed.
There are several Jack in the Box locations in central Indiana:
- 8456 Michigan Rd Indianapolis, IN 46268 (317) 876-6992
- 5613 W 38th St Indianapolis, IN 46254 (317) 291-5703
- 9769 E. US Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 (317) 209-8279
- 11614 Allisonville Road Fishers, IN 46038 (317) 842-2836
- 2130 N Post Rd Indianapolis, IN 46219 (317) 897-8043
- 8950 S Us 31 Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 859-2803