Get your free burger from Jack in the Box

Posted February 8, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 8, 2016) – Jack in the Box is giving away one million free burgers! They announced the burger giveaway during a Super Bowl commercial last night.

The description for the commercial says, “On one fateful day, Jack made a Declaration of Delicious—vowing to give away one million burgers. He and his crew were devoted to forming a more perfect union between 100% beef, cheese, and mouth. Because everyone deserves a history-making burger like the all-new Double Jack™.”

The giveaway is to promote Jack in the Box’s new menu, and the burgers are being given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Claim your free burger by going to jackinthebox.com and signing up to get a coupon for a free Double Jack® or Jumbo Jack® burger. The offer is valid for one week or until one million burgers have been claimed.

There are several Jack in the Box locations in central Indiana:

  • 8456 Michigan Rd Indianapolis, IN 46268 (317) 876-6992
  • 5613 W 38th St Indianapolis, IN 46254 (317) 291-5703
  • 9769 E. US Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 (317) 209-8279
  • 11614 Allisonville Road Fishers, IN 46038 (317) 842-2836
  • 2130 N Post Rd Indianapolis, IN 46219 (317) 897-8043
  • 8950 S Us 31 Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 859-2803

