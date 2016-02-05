× Sheridan fire captain found not guilty of removing evidence from scene after relative crashed truck

Update (August 31, 2016)– Travis Stern was found not guilty on both counts.

Original story:

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (Feb. 5, 2016) – A Sheridan Fire Department captain faces official misconduct and obstruction of justice charges.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from a crash on Jan. 31, 2016. Joshua Stoops, 37, was involved in the wreck at State Road 38 and Six Points Road near Sheridan around 4:50 p.m. He told investigators he thought he fell asleep, causing his pickup truck to drift to the south side of the road and strike a utility pole.

Sheridan Fire Department Captain Travis Stern, 37, responded to the crash. According to investigators, Stern, who’s related to Stoops, removed narcotics evidence from the scene. The narcotics and paraphernalia were later destroyed, but an informant came forward with information about the case.

Stern was taken into custody Friday after deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest on felony charges of official misconduct and obstruction of justice.