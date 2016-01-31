After losing infant, mother hears son’s heartbeat again inside 4-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX (January 31, 2016) -- Heather Clark was given the incredible opportunity to listen to her son's heartbeat for the first time in nearly three years -- and it was inside a 4-year-old's body.

Clark faced an unthinkable tragedy in 2013 when she lost her 7-month-old son, Lukas. She chose to donate his organs and saved the lives of three children, including 4-year-old Jordan Drake.

Around Thanksgiving of last year, Clark made contact with Jordan's family. She wrote about it on Facebook:

"I would like to share something with all the amazing Lukas supporters. Today I have been in contact with a beautiful family. This beauty (Jordan) is the girl who has Lukas heart beating in her. One day I will meet her and squeeze her so tightly! Thank you to her mom and dad who allow me to be a part of their lives. This is the best Christmas present I could have asked for."

On Friday, Clark was given the opportunity to meet Jordan at Phoenix Children's Hospital and listen to her son's heartbeat for the first time in three years.

Clark wrote:

"One week from today I will be listening to Lukas' heartbeat once again. I will be holding Jordan in my arms showering her with love and kisses!"

Jordan's mother was also anxious about meeting Clark for the first time.

"I'm not going to say anything. I'm just going to hug her. I think I have run out of words at this point. Hugging... I don't have anything else to say," Esther Gonzalez said moments before meeting Clark.

Donate Life Arizona captured the emotional reunion on Friday and shared photos on Facebook. The group also captured the entire reunion on video.

Donate Life Arizona wrote:

"Amid the unthinkable grief of losing her son Lukas, Heather made a decision that saved three lives. Jordan received Lukas' precious heart when she was just 18 months old. Yesterday, Heather heard her son's heartbeat for the first time in nearly three years."

Dr. Nigro, who performed Jordan's heart transplant and also recovered Lukas' heart, was present during the reunion.