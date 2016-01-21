‘Ice tree’ tradition continues on southeast side with 20-foot-tall structure

(Jan. 21, 2016) – You simply can’t miss the sight if you’re driving along Interstate 74 on the city’s southeast side.

Look at this massive ice tree, a family tradition that’s been going strong for more than 50 years! The Veal family said it started as an accident, but they decided to keep the idea alive. Thousands of people see it each year.

The family said it takes days to perfect the shape and height of the tree. After that, they add food coloring to make it stand out even more. This year, the tree is more than 20 feet tall.

“First we start out with some old junky 2x4s, binder twine, rusty nails, we build a frame, and this year, we wanted a cave, so we put some other lumber and put some plastic,” said Janet Veal-Drummond.

The water flows 24 hours a day to keep the tree frozen. Anyone can go see it for free.

It’s located at 11333 Southeastern Avenue. Drivers can take I-465 to I-74 east toward Cincinnati, then exit 99 at Acton Road. Go south on Southeastern Avenue and turn left, then make another left at the first drive after the sharp curve.