Cold weather keeps homeless shelters busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 17, 2016) –Sunday's extremely cold temperatures are keeping shelters and emergency warming centers busy around Indianapolis.

“It’s brutal. It’s brutally cold," Herbert Lucas, who plans to spend Sunday night at Wheeler Mission, said. "I am just so happy and grateful to be inside.”

Wheeler Mission' Chief Development Officer, Steve Kerr, said all of the 200 permanent beds are full at the men's shelter and the agency will put any more men who need shelter on cots.

“Bottom line. Nobody is going to be out on the streets," Kerr said.

Kerr said it can be a matter of life and death. Earlier this month a well-known homeless man in Indianapolis, Wes Cunningham, died on the streets of Indianapolis of exposure to cold.

"That's tragic," Kerr said. "That's obviously what we are desperately trying to avoid."

To help local shelters, The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Salvation Army to open up an emergency warming shelter.