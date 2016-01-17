Cold weather keeps homeless shelters busy

Posted 5:58 pm, January 17, 2016, by , Updated at 06:00PM, January 17, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 17, 2016) –Sunday's extremely cold temperatures are keeping shelters and emergency warming centers busy around Indianapolis.

“It’s brutal. It’s brutally cold," Herbert Lucas, who plans to spend Sunday night at Wheeler Mission, said. "I am just so happy and grateful to be inside.”

Wheeler Mission'  Chief Development Officer, Steve Kerr, said all of the 200 permanent beds are full at the men's shelter and the agency will put any more men who need shelter on cots.

“Bottom line. Nobody is going to be out on the streets," Kerr said.

Kerr said it can be a matter of life and death. Earlier this month a well-known homeless man in Indianapolis, Wes Cunningham, died on the streets of Indianapolis of exposure to cold.

"That's tragic," Kerr said. "That's obviously what we are desperately trying to avoid."

To help local shelters, The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Salvation Army to open up an emergency warming shelter. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.