Troopers busy with crashes after first snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 10, 2016)–The first snowfall of the year made for a busy day for Troopers from the Indianapolis State Police District Sunday.

As of 2 p.m. state troopers had responded to more than 140 calls for service. Of those calls, 52 were crashes that resulted in damage, 14 others resulted in injuries. Although several people were taken to the hospital, there were no reports of serious injury.

Fifty-three calls were for vehicles that slid off the roadway; 13 vehicles were reported disabled.

Two Indiana State Police vehicles were struck in separate incidents while investigating crashes.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Trooper Jacob Wildauer was blocking a crash scene on Interstate 465 near Sam Jones Expressway on the city’s west side. Wildauer and the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash were seated inside the State Police vehicle with all its emergency lights activated.

Another driver approaching the crash scene lost control, causing her vehicle to strike the police cruiser.

The driver was cited for driving while suspended with a previous conviction, learners permit violations, failure to provide proof of insurance and speed too fast for weather conditions.

Nobody was injured as a result of the second crash.

A second Indiana State Police vehicle was struck on Interstate 69 northbound near 96th Street.

Around 8 a.m. Capitol Police Sergeant Kellen Murphy was off duty and stopped to check on two vehicles that slid off the interstate and into a ditch.

While assisting those drivers, a north bound Jeep spun out of control and struck the driver’s side mirror of Trooper Murphy’s patrol car.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Indiana State Police remind motorists to reduce their speed and don’t tailgate in winter driving conditions.