‘Ritualistic sacrifice’ investigated in child’s death

CALLAWAY, Fla. (January 9, 2016) — Authorities say a Florida mother who killed her 3-year-old son and stuffed him into a suitcase tried to buy a bus ticket out of town shortly after the killing.

Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen says the child’s 27-year-old mother, Egypt Moneeck Robinson, faces a murder charge. He said “ritualistic sacrifice” is among the possible reasons the boy was killed. His body was found Dec. 29 behind their house near Panama City.

The News Herald of Panama City reports that the woman made statements while being taken to the hospital about needing to save the child from the end of the world.

Authorities recently said Robinson asked a clerk for a bus ticket to Ohio.

She is being held without bond and has denied media requests for interviews.

