Meat company recalls 89,000 pounds of beef that may be contaminated with wood

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (Jan. 5, 2016) – A Minnesota company recalled more than 89,000 pounds of beef, saying the product could be contaminated with wood.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall this week. The beef was produced by Huisken Meat Company between Nov. 19, 2015, and Dec. 9, 2015, and packaged as “Sam’s Choice Black Angus Beef Patties with 19% Vidalia Onion.” The use-by dates for the 2-lb boxes were May 17, May 29 and June 6, 2016.

The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide. The wood came from an incoming ingredient and was discovered during production, the USDA said.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the product. Anyone who bought the beef patties should throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.