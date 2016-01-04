× Former Pendleton doctor sentenced to six years of probation

ANDERSON, Ind. (January 4, 2016) — A former central Indiana doctor has been sentenced to six years on probation after pleading guilty to seven charges of dealing in drugs, perjury and voyeurism.

Forty-six-year-old Eric Jones of Pendleton was sentenced Monday in Madison Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of dealing in a controlled substance and one count each of unlawful dispensation of a controlled substance, perjury, and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of voyeurism.

The Herald Bulletin reports the state dismissed 26 other charges against Jones.

Jones no longer has a medical license. He formerly operated a general family practice about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.