Man who took Snapchat selfie with robbery victim arrested

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (January 3, 2016) — Police in Northern California say they have arrested a man accused of armed robbery thanks to a Snapchat selfie he took with one of the victims.

KNTV reports Pacific Grove police arrested 18-year-old Victor Almanza-Martinez, of Castroville, and that they continue to search for two other suspects believed to have participated in an armed robbery.

Police say that Almanza-Martinez and the two others approached four victims Wednesday at Lover Point Park and allegedly robbed them of their belongings, including a car.

The suspects fled in the stolen car, which is still missing, but before leaving Almanza-Martinez and a female victim exchanged Snapchat information and posed for a selfie together.

Police say the selfie helped them track down Almanza-Martinez. He has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and is being held at the Monterey County Jail.