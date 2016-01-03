Man who took Snapchat selfie with robbery victim arrested

Posted 5:39 pm, January 3, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Mug shot of Victor Almanza-Martinez courtesy of the Pacific Grove Police Department

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (January 3, 2016) — Police in Northern California say they have arrested a man accused of armed robbery thanks to a Snapchat selfie he took with one of the victims.

KNTV reports Pacific Grove police arrested 18-year-old Victor Almanza-Martinez, of Castroville, and that they continue to search for two other suspects believed to have participated in an armed robbery.

Police say that Almanza-Martinez and the two others approached four victims Wednesday at Lover Point Park and allegedly robbed them of their belongings, including a car.

The suspects fled in the stolen car, which is still missing, but before leaving Almanza-Martinez and a female victim exchanged Snapchat information and posed for a selfie together.

Police say the selfie helped them track down Almanza-Martinez. He has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and is being held at the Monterey County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.