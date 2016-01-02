Warm stretch of weather

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We have had a very warm start to Meteorological Winter (December through February). There are some amazing statistics when looking over December and the start to January. December 2015 went in the books as the 3rd warmest December in previous 144 years.

Only two days in previous 28 (8%) have been BELOW normal.

Indianapolis is on the third warmest stretch of days when looking back at previous 144 December 6 through January 1. The average temperature has been 43.6°. That trails only 1890 and 1878. It does appear we will see a colder stretch of days – January 10 – 17. Filed in: Weather Share this: Facebook

