Warm stretch of weather

We have had a very warm start to Meteorological Winter (December through February). There are some amazing statistics when looking over December and the start to January.
- December 2015 went in the books as the 3rd warmest December in previous 144 years.
- Only two days in previous 28 (8%) have been BELOW normal.
- Indianapolis is on the third warmest stretch of days when looking back at previous 144 December 6 through January 1. The average temperature has been 43.6°. That trails only 1890 and 1878.
It does appear we will see a colder stretch of days – January 10 – 17.