Ferrari recalls California T vehicles on fuel-leak risk

NEW YORK (December 26, 2015) — Ferrari is recalling some California T vehicles because of the risk of fire from a fuel leak.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says up to 185 vehicles have a low-pressure fuel line that may not connect properly to the fuel pump’s feed pipe. That bad connection increases the risk of a fuel leak in the engine compartment, in turn increasing the risk of a fire.

The model year 2016 vehicles were manufactured from Sept. 8 to Nov. 11. Owners have been notified, and dealers will replace the fuel line assembly for free.

Separately, Ford is recalling some model year 2013 vehicles because of the fuel-delivery unit may crack and cause a fuel leak. Up to 868 cars are affected. The affected models are Ford Explorer, Flex, Taurus Police Interceptor and Taurus and Lincoln MKS and MKT. Ford will notify owners and pay to replace the defective unit.