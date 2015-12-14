× Family of Greenfield man killed in Colorado stabbing raises money to bring him home

GREENFIELD, Ind. (Dec. 14, 2015)—The family of a Greenfield man who was killed in a stabbing near the University of Colorado in Boulder is raising money to bring their loved one home to be buried.

Sean Hudson, 26, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds near the intersection of Broadway and Walnut streets around 2 a.m., said Boulder Police.

Police say Hudson was involved in an altercation with fellow student 22-year-old Ian Scheuermann, who was arrested without incident in connection with the fatal stabbing. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

Hudson’s family created a GoFundMe page to pay for expenses needed to bring Hudson home. As of Monday morning, the family raised nearly $17,000.

The family’s note read in part:

Thank you to everyone who has said such nice things about Sean. He was truly a one of a kind person who impacted so many lives. Your donations, kind words, and prayers has truly touched our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Sean was an amazing son, brother, friend, student, and just an all around great person.

Hudson graduated from Greenfield High School and attended Butler University. Hudson was a graduate student working to obtain his PhD in social psychology in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at the time of his death.

Colorado University Chancellor Phillip P. DiStefano issued a statement following Hudson’s death

“On behalf of the entire CU-Boulder community, I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this senseless act of violence. I also call on our entire campus community to reject violence unilaterally as a way of resolving disputes. As we have seen in recent months here in Colorado and around the world, it stamps out our individual hopes, dreams and aspirations, and those of our communities. “