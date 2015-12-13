Police identify armed man shot and killed by police on Northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – A police involved shooting caught on cell phone camera on the city’s Northeast side.

“Oh my god, he is approaching him,” says a witness talking the armed man running towards police.

Cellphone video captures 25-year-old Christopher Goodlow, wearing only boxer shorts and armed with a large knife lunging at IMPD officers before police say they were forced to shoot him.

“He was really belligerent and yelling and waving the knife around and kind of pointing and threatening the cops. He definitely was not in the right state of mind at all,” says witness Steven Chambers.

IMPD says their officers used progressive use of non-lethal force before shooting. First, telling him verbally several times to drop his weapon.

Saturday night, in an exclusive interview live on CBS4 News at 11, IMPD Chief Rick Hite defended his officers actions.

“The individual would once again not drop the knife and started swinging that knife at the officer,” says IMPD Lt. Rich Riddle.

Officers also tried a taser.

“We used a taser on the individual twice, that taser usage was unsuccessful and the individual would still not drop the knife,” says Lt. Riddle.

Police even tried to tackle the armed man to the ground. But, shortly afterwards he ran towards the officers with a knife. That is when the shots were fired.

“Officers are trained to use force ad they receive the threat,” says Lt. Riddle.

IMPD says two of their officers fired four shots at the suspect. He died at the scene.

“He was pretty close and the officer I think was doing what he needed to do,” says Chambers.

Family members say 25-year-old Christpher Goodlow suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and believe he was not going to hurt anyone.

“It would have been nice if they would have shot him in the ankle or the hand or something to subdue him. But to shoot him down and kill him was not right,” says Goodlow’s Aunt Denise Wilbourn.

The graphic cell phone video shot by a witness was uploaded to Facebook minutes after it happened. Giving police no time to review the incident or contact family before it was put on social media.

“It was shared right when it was happening and he has a lot of brothers and sisters and for them to look on Facebook and see their loved one being killed,” says Wilbourn.

“I think with the prevalence of smart phones, camera phones, and taking video…we see a lot of police encounters with the individuals that are recorded by third parties. We strive with IMPD to be open, honest, and transparent,” says Lt. Riddle.