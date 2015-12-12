× One dead in police-action shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 12, 2015) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the city’s far east side.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a suicidal person in the 7900 block of Red Mill Drive.

That scene is near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

Police have identified the decedent as 25-year-old Christopher Goodlow of Indianapolis.

A witness told police a male was standing near the entrance of the apartment complex holding a large knife and appeared to have cut himself.

Police surrounded the knife-wielding man and made repeated loud verbal commands to drop the knife.

The man refused and officers deployed tasers, striking the man twice. Officers were still unsuccessful in their attempts to secure the weapon.

At one point an officer attempted to subdue the armed man by tackling him to the ground.

As the man continued to wave the knife at the officer, the officer disengaged.

According to police, the man continued to confront officers, pointing the knife at them.

Police say the man then charged at one of the officers with his arm fully extended pointing the knife directly at the officer.

At that point, two of the responding officers fired their weapons.

The man went down and medical personnel were immediately summoned. In spite of life-saving efforts, the man died.

IMPD Homicide detectives and the Critical Incident Response Team conducted an investigation. IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a parallel investigation, which police say is standard in incidents of this nature.

The officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.