One person air-lifted to hospital from four car crash in Johnson County

Johnson County, Ind. (December 10, 2015) – The Indiana State Police are investigating a four car crash on I-65 southbound at the 84 mile marker. The right lane on the southbound side is currently closed for cleanup.

According to State Police, traffic had come to a stop in the construction zone for an unknown reason. A southbound dump truck was not able to get stopped before hitting a passenger car that was stopped in that traffic thereby striking another passenger car that was stopped in the traffic as well. The debris from the crash caused damage to a fourth vehicle in the area.

The two southbound lanes in this area are split with a grass median due to construction. This crash occurred in the single southbound lane on the west side of the median.

The driver of the passenger car struck by the dump truck was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter, the status of that driver’s injuries are unknown at this time. No other people were injured in the crash.