× Man taken into custody after multiple break-ins on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Dec. 3, 2015) – Police took a man into custody after a series of break-ins on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the suspect broke into at least three sheds in the area of Epler Avenue and Dudley South Drive overnight.

Police found his car on Blackstone Drive, which is just south of Epler, and arrested the man. Investigators found several stolen items in the vehicle.

According to an IMPD report, preliminary charges against him include residential entry, public intoxication and possession of narcotics and marijuana.