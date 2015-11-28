× Senior living facility fire victim identified

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (November 28, 2015)–Fire Friday claimed the life of a Plainfield senior living facility resident. The Hendricks County Coroner has identified the victim as 57-year-old Linda Carol Knowles.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of her death.

Authorities say her husband, who resided with her at the facility, remains hospitalized. Another resident was also hospitalized. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to firefighters, the blaze started on the third floor of the building around 7:30 a.m. The flames were confined to one apartment where the fire originated.

Residents from the second and third floors of the building located in the 200 block of Mill Run Drive were evacuated. Some residents had to be carried out of the building by firefighters.

Plainfield fire officials say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.