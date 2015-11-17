Stadium in Germany evacuated after ambulance filled with explosives found, according to report

Hannover, Germany (November 17, 2015) — A sports stadium in Germany was evacuated Tuesday evening ahead of a scheduled friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany, police said.

According to a German newspaper, an ambulance full of explosives was found near the stadium following a bomb threat. Police have not yet confirmed the report.

An announcement by police informed spectators about an hour and a half before kickoff on Tuesday that the stadium would be evacuated.

According to DW Sports, police said there “was a device intended to be detonated inside the stadium.”

BREAKING: Reports that German police have discovered a truck bomb disguised as an ambulance near football stadium in Hanover. #GERNED— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 17, 2015

BREAKING: Hanover chief of police: "There was a device intended to be detonated inside the stadium." #GERNED— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 17, 2015

OFFICIAL: Police announcement: "Move away from the stadium. Do not stand still." #GERNED— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 17, 2015

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and at least three other top government officials were expected to attend the match, Merkel’s office said.

The game had not yet started when the evacuation was ordered.

BREAKING: According to BILD, the TUI-Arena is now also being evacuated. The Söhne Mannheims pop band were playing there tonight.— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 17, 2015

The incident comes four days after three suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the Stade de France in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis during a soccer match between France and Germany. The bombers died in the explosions, as did one bystander. That was one of several terror attacks across the French capital Friday night that killed at least 129 people and wounded hundreds more.

France and England are still scheduled to play a friendly soccer match Tuesday night at London’s Wembley Stadium. Leading up to the game, London police increased their presence around the stadium and at several busy areas, such as transport hubs, across the British capital.