Student hit, robbed in IUPUI parking lot

Posted 8:44 am, September 17, 2015, by , Updated at 05:52PM, September 17, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (September 17, 2015) – The IUPUI campus is on alert after a student was hit and robbed on campus Thursday morning. Police are still searching for the suspect.

According to police, the victim was in Lot 73 near Indiana Avenue and West Street around 8 a.m. The victim was hit with an unknown object and robbed.

Police believe the student was attacked from behind and did not see the assailant’s face. The suspect fled south and is described as a tall, thin male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

"If there's anybody out there that's in the area that saw anything, happened to see somebody running through please give us a call, anything that can help apprehend this person. We have very little to go on other than the description that the victim gave," said Officer David Briggs with IUPUI Police.

The student was treated at the scene and released.

The University has a service called Safewalk where a campus police officer is available to walk with a student. A Safewalk escort is available 24/7 by calling 317-274-7233 (SAFE).

