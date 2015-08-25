Motorcyclist killed in Carmel accident after hitting curb

Posted 1:15 pm, August 25, 2015, by , Updated at 03:48PM, August 25, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

File photo

CARMEL, Ind. (August 25, 2015) – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Carmel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of US 31 and 106th Street around 10 a.m.

According to crash investigators,  the driver collided with the curb on the west side of the roadway. During the collision, the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was later identified as Matthew Smith, 27, of Carmel.

At this point of the investigation, the exact time of the accident is unknown.

Carmel Police Department asks that if anyone has information or was a witness to this crash contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

