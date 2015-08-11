Indiana makes Asthma and Allergy safety “Honor Roll”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (August 11th, 2915) -- Millions of kids suffer from asthma or allergies, but a new report out Tuesday says most schools aren’t prepared to help them.

So, how do schools in our state measure-up? This year, Indiana made “The Honor Roll” as one of the states with the best policies in place for kids who have asthma or allergies. Only 14 states made the list.

Representatives from The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America say the report is done to help protect the 8 million kids who suffer from asthma and the 13 million who have severe food allergies. The foundation has done the report for the past 8 years. Indiana was on the list two years ago, but then fell off.

This year, our state made it back on the list. Study investigators say part of the reason is because of a new law that keeps medication in schools.

“This law gives parents some assurance that if their children have a severe allergy attack, either from food or insects or some other allergic trigger, that they will have the medication they need at the schools so their child can be treated as quickly as possible, and this could be life changing for children having a severe allergy attack,” said principal investigator and report author Charlotte Collins.

“One study says about one-fourth of kids who have severe allergic reactions have their first reaction at school. There’s so much parents can do to prepare for this, but what if they have that first reaction at school? We want to be sure they have that lifesaving medication,” Collins said.

Collins also says Indiana is doing well with policies to discourage kids from smoking. For more on the full report, click here.