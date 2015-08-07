UPDATE: Indianapolis doctor found not guilty of overprescribing drugs

Posted 12:02 pm, August 7, 2015, by , Updated at 03:57PM, May 15, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

John Sturman

UPDATE (May 15, 2017)– A jury found John Sturman not guilty on all counts.

Previous story: 

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 7, 2015) – An Indianapolis doctor faces reckless homicide charges after prosecutors say he overprescribed pain medicine, resulting in the deaths of patients.

John K. Sturman faces an additional 16 counts of issuing invalid prescription drugs. Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced the charges Friday.

Sturman operated a clinic at the Indiana University Hospital but lost his admitting privileges for failing to complete medical charting and documentation of patient visits.

According to court documents, Sturman prescribed large amounts of pain management medicine from 2008 to 2012 that was “outside the usual course of medical care.” An investigation launched in 2012 found Sturman prescribed pain medicine without establishing a “legitimate medical foundation for the use of high dose narcotics.”

At least three patients died from drug intoxication, overdose or related causes. Those patients all had filled a prescription from Sturman within 30 days of their deaths.

Prosecutors accuse Sturman of prescribing medicine for addiction instead of the treatment of pain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.