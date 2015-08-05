Colts coach Chuck Pagano shows he’s #BerryStrong, wears shirt to support player’s cancer fight

Posted 7:33 am, August 5, 2015, by , Updated at 07:47AM, August 5, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ANDERSON, Ind. (Aug. 5, 2015) – It was a simple gesture, and one of the reasons Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is beloved by players and fans alike.

During Colts Camp Tuesday, the coach wore a shirt showing his support for Eric Berry, a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December. Doctors and athletic trainers had discovered the lump on Berry’s chest after the Chiefs played the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 20.

Berry was declared cancer-free on June 22. Last week, he was cleared to return to practice with the team.

During his recovery, Berry said he received text messages from Pagano, who offered words of encouragement during the difficult time. Pagano himself was diagnosed with leukemia nearly three years ago and is now in remission.

