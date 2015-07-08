Leah Still, daughter of Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still, trains with dad after radiation treatment

Posted 5:46 am, July 8, 2015, by , Updated at 05:57AM, July 8, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (July 8, 2015) – Her story captured the heart of the sports world—and this video will warm your heart.

Leah Still, daughter of Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still, finished her first radiation treatment and then hit the practice field with dad in a video posted on Instagram this week.

Devon said his 4-year-old daughter, who suffers from a form of cancer called neuroblastoma that has a 50-50 chance of survival, went straight from radiation therapy to the field at Temple University.

The little girl has been in remission since March. She suffered a setback in May after having a stem cell transplant earlier in the year.

