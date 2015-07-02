Authorities seek vehicle in connection with recent car break-ins, designer handbags targeted

FRANKLIN, Ind. (July 2, 2015)— The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in hopes of catching a theft suspect.

Authorities warned there have been several reports of vehicle break-ins in the past few weeks. In several of the cases, the suspects smashed in the passenger side window. Officials said the suspects have been targeting brand name handbags left in cars.

Deputies are searching for the vehicle in the pictures in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. The card was stolen from the Fair Oaks subdivision in Johnson County and used to purchase fuel.

Anyone with information about the owner or operator of the vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (317) 346-4604 or (317) 736-5155 and ask to speak with an investigator.