× Reaction to Friday’s landmark Supreme Court marriage equality ruling

(June 26, 2015) — Reactions poured in Friday after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on marriage equality. In a close 5-4 decision, the court made same-sex marriage the law of the land.

Reaction came quickly from the Hoosier State and across social media, with #LoveWins and #SCOTUSMarriage among popular hashtags. The White House changed its avatar on social media accounts to reflect Friday’s decision. Here’s a look at what people are saying:

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence:

“Like many Hoosiers, I believe marriage is the union between one man and one woman, and I am disappointed that the Supreme Court failed to recognize the historic role of the states in setting marriage policy in this country. Nevertheless, our Administration will continue to uphold the rule of law and abide by the ruling of the Court in this case. Under our system of government, our citizens are free to disagree with decisions of the Supreme Court, but we are not free to disobey them. As we move forward as a state and a nation, Hoosiers may be assured that our Administration will respect the law and the dignity and worth of every Hoosier and every Hoosier family.”

John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party:

“In Indiana, we believe a good government is one that solves today’s problems and improves the overall well-being of hardworking families. Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to allow full marriage equality nationwide reaffirms this principle. The hard work and efforts of so many in Indiana is now not only vindicated, but also lets same-sex couples know they are on equal footing to their peers. While we still have more work to do to ensure every single Hoosier is protected under our civil rights statutes in Indiana, today’s ruling shows that we’re one step closer to equality under the law. That is a freedom we should all be proud of.”

Former federal prosecutor and Indianapolis mayoral candidate Joe Hogsett:

“Today’s decision is a victory for thousands of families in Indianapolis and millions across the United States. We are blessed to live in a city that truly welcomes all, and I’m proud that our country has taken this historic step toward greater equality for all.”

Veteran, former local businessman and republican Indianapolis mayoral candidate Chuck Brewer:

“Today is a memorable day. I want to offer sincere congratulations to the people across America who have worked for many years to reach this historic outcome. It is important to remember that there are indeed good people on both sides of this debate, but now is the time to come together and move forward. #IndyWelcomesAll”

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly:

“I welcome today’s Supreme Court ruling that all Americans are now free to marry whom they love. We are a stronger state in Indiana and a stronger country when we support inclusion, respect, and equality for all Americans.”

Indiana Sen. Dan Coats:

“Decisions of faith are the most personal and precious we make in this lifetime. Guided by my Christian faith, I believe that marriage is a solemn covenant made between a man and a woman before God. I also believe we should live our lives rooted in love and respect for our neighbors, regardless of their personal decisions or religious convictions. “It is my long-held opinion that this deeply personal issue – which divides many families and friends – should be decided by the voters in each state. Now that the Supreme Court has imposed its own definition of marriage, we must ensure that religious freedom is protected across America. Established in our nation’s founding days and sustained for over 200 years, religious liberty is at the very core of our system of government and our way of life. All people of all faiths must have the right to exercise their faith within the bounds of our justice system.”

Indiana House Democratic Leader Scott Pelath:

“But our work is not done in Indiana. In 2016, our state legislature will have to confront the outrageous inequity that prevents gays, lesbians, and the transgendered from having basic civil rights. I strongly suspect there will be several House and Senate Democrats who will file bills to ensure our laws reflect a changing society. “And then we shall see what our governor and his supermajorities will do. They won’t have the excuse of waiting on the courts to act. The highest court in the land just did. “Will they do what’s right? Or will they continue to equivocate and deny votes on the issue? If they do, the explanations that they are simply following procedural rules will ring hollow. “The Supreme Court justices who voted to get rid of these bans deserve our thanks.

Rep. Andre Carson:

Today’s Supreme Court decision is another step forward to ensure fairness and equality for all. Today we recognized what we already know, all American families are equal in every way. Today’s ruling is a critical step in ensuring that no one in this country suffers discrimination because of their race, ethnicity, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity. I applaud the court’s decision and send my sincerest congratulations to the couples around the country who have waited so long to gain this important right.”

Some reaction from around Twitter:

Add your name to stand with gay and lesbian couples across America → http://t.co/TNKU8P90vk #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/NKReL0vG8L — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2015

Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins — President Obama (@POTUS) June 26, 2015

America's continuing journey toward a more perfect union just took another very important step. #SCOTUSMarriage — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) June 26, 2015

"This awful #SCOTUSMarriage ruling affects me in no way whatsoever!" — everyone on Twitter holding a gun in their profile pic — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 26, 2015

Hey, here's a map of where gay marriage is legal in America: http://t.co/TeE7x5JphA pic.twitter.com/TuuFyQyqZ4 — Slate (@Slate) June 26, 2015

Today marks a victory for equality, perseverance and love. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2015

I teach at a Christian school that believes the Bible is the Word of God. #SCOTUSMarriage threatens us. #JesusChristIsLord — David Henry (@DavidHenry2) June 26, 2015

#SCOTUSMarriage The next plan is to cram legal cases through the courts for gay couples that want to get married in churches. — Mary Schmidt (@1791USA) June 26, 2015