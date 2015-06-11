Mother identifies blanket found during landfill search, says it belonged to missing 3-month-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 11, 2015)-- Investigators found multiple blankets during the initial landfill search for missing baby Janna Rivera. According to police, DNA testing has not yet been conducted. The baby's mother was able to identify one of the blankets as belonging to the missing child.

Nearly two weeks after going missing, police are still searching for the body of missing 3-month-old girl. Jeff Fairbanks, Janna’s father, is the only person of interest in the case. Detectives have extensively questioned him, but no arrests have been made.

In an email sent to CBS4, Fairbanks said he placed Janna’s body in a dumpster, which led police to search a landfill on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

“Finding Janna was the most important thing, at first, because that gives us closure, a chance at a respectable burial, and exoneration,” wrote Fairbanks. “However, I am afraid that window may have passed. It was the hardest thing in the world to do, after the fact of Janna’s death, to take the detectives to a dumpster.”

He goes on to explain why he didn’t call 911.

“Believe it or not, it never even occured to me. Once I couldn’t save her, all I could think about were the girls downstairs… I guess, in some strange way, I was trying to protect them, because I knew she was already gone.”

Fairbanks said after driving “aimlessly, waiting for her to wake up, praying, thinking somehow she would,” he placed her body in a dumpster. Then he said he lied to his family and told them he had actually buried Janna, because he felt “so ashamed of what I had done.”