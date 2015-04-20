Pregnant woman shot and killed, uses final moments to save unborn baby

Posted 12:21 pm, April 20, 2015, by , Updated at 12:42PM, April 20, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RALEIGH, N.C. (April 20, 2015) – A pregnant woman who was shot and killed Saturday night told a 9-1-1 dispatcher her name and location in her last dying breaths in order to save her unborn daughter’s life.

The Raleigh Police Department released the eerie call that 25-year-old Kimberly Dianne Richardson made to 911 moments after she was shot behind a shopping mall, according to WNCN.

“Help,” Richardson said, struggling to breathe. “I’ve been shot.” She was able to tell the dispatcher her exact location.

Daniel Steele

Daniel Steele

Raleigh police quickly found Richardson and transported her to the hospital. Doctors performed an emergency cesarean section to save her daughter’s life, but Richardson passed away from her injuries.

Officers believe Richardson’s strength while talking with 9-1-1 in her dying moments ultimately saved her baby’s life.

WNCN reports that Richardson’s boyfriend Daniel Steele, 25, was arrested as the suspect in the shooting. He is being charged with first-degree murder.

No other information is being released about the infant, per the family’s request.

A fundraising website was set up to raise money to support Richardson’s baby girl and her family.

