Firefighters respond to fire on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (April 7, 2015) – Firefighters responded to a fire at 38th St. and Baltimore Ave on the city’s northeast side early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a call for help just before 7 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the fire was burning in an abandoned building that is believed to be a former place of business.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe that the fire started from an active power line in the middle of the building, though they are still investigating.

IPL has turned off the power in the building so there are no other issues. It is estimated that about $80,000 in damages were caused by the fire.