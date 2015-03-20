104-year-old woman shares her secret: 3 cans of Dr Pepper a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Elizabeth Sullivan of Forth Worth, Texas, says she has one doctor to thank for her long life -- Dr Pepper.

Sullivan tells KTVT she fell in love with the soft drink's trademark "23 flavors" when she was in her sixties.

"Every doctor that sees me says they’ll kill you, but they die and I don’t. So there must be a mistake somewhere," she said.

For her 104th birthday, Sullivan was surprised with a Dr Pepper-shaped caked and a gift basket straight from the CEO of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Larry Young

“When you live to be 104 and still can talk to nice people, you deserve some Dr Pepper, but I never expected this,” she told KTVT.