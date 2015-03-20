Click here for delays and closings

104-year-old woman shares her secret: 3 cans of Dr Pepper a day

Posted 8:32 am, March 20, 2015, by , Updated at 08:33AM, March 20, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Elizabeth Sullivan of Forth Worth, Texas, says she has one doctor to thank for her long life -- Dr Pepper.

Sullivan tells KTVT she fell in love with the soft drink's trademark "23 flavors" when she was in her sixties.

"Every doctor that sees me says they’ll kill you, but they die and I don’t. So there must be a mistake somewhere," she said.

For her 104th birthday, Sullivan was surprised with a Dr Pepper-shaped caked and a gift basket straight from the CEO of Dr Pepper  Snapple Group Inc., Larry Young

“When you live to be 104 and still can talk to nice people, you deserve some Dr Pepper, but I never expected this,” she told KTVT.