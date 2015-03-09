× Relief for drivers: ‘Pothole Blitz’ starts Monday

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (March 9th, 2015) — Hitting a pothole is frustrating, but some relief is on the way for drivers. Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews start their “Pothole Blitz” Monday morning with 10- to 15-member crews working on problem areas throughout the week.

DPW Spokesperson Scott Manning says, county-wide, there’s almost a thousand open service requests right now.

Manning says since the first of the year, DPW crews have fixed 2,420 potholes and their turnaround time is just under three-and-a-half days.

This winter, crews have gotten 7,640 fewer service requests than this time last year. Manning says that’s because the snowfall we’ve had this winter is much closer to the average amount and there’s been fewer drastic freeze-thaw cycles as well.

But that doesn’t mean you can avoid every pothole out there. Local car repair shops have been busy.

“We’re seeing a lot of problems with aluminum alloy wheels, especially if they’re a soft compound, and hitting the potholes around here — it really just bends them up,” said Seth Burrell from Pete’s Service Center.

New tires can be costly, but other pothole-related repairs can be even more expensive.

“You’re going to see problems with suspension, control arms, things of that nature. When they break, you can easily get into the thousands,” Burrell warned.

DPW crews meet at 7 a.m. Monday morning and will hit the roads after they’ve gotten their patching assignments.

If you need to report a pothole in your area, click here.