Police investigating body found burned in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 15, 2015) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a person found dead Sunday afternoon.

Police got a call about a body found burned inside a vehicle in the alley behind the 2900 block of Station Street.

The caller said there was a body inside a van that had fire damage to the passenger side.

Officers found an adult male unresponsive and he was later pronounced deceased on scene.

At this point homicide investigator along with investigators from the Arson Unit are gathering information.

Officials are unsure if the death was accident or deliberate.

The Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy later this week.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call investigators at (317) 327-3475. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 262-TIPS.