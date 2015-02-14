Click here for delays and closings

I-69 back open after massive pileup causes drivers to be stranded for hours

Posted 1:38 pm, February 14, 2015, by and , Updated at 11:28PM, February 14, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (February 15, 2015) -- Interstate 69 southbound near the 248 mile marker in Delaware County was shut down for more than five hours after a massive pile-up.

All lanes are back open and debris is cleared.

Drivers say whiteout conditions are to blame for the pileup. More than 30 cars were involved including multiple semi-trucks and a school bus.

Sarah Chookie was driving with her family to her daughter’s volleyball game in Indianapolis. She says it happened so fast she couldn't slow down. They crashed into the guardrail.

"We were trapped in the car for quite a while, but there was a lot of chaos going on, people making sure that everybody was okay," Chookie says.

Some drivers were trapped in their cars for nearly five hours before crews could clear the interstate. Holly Tulowitzky-Williams was one of them.

"As soon as we stopped, I jumped out and I started running up to make sure everybody was okay and helping people out and I told them to get off the road and get into the field because I didn’t want anybody else to get hurt if anymore come up behind us," she says.

Crews spent nearly 10 hours cleaning up debris scattered across both sides of the interstate.

"There were parts of the FedEx trailer that were just lying all over the road. There was diesel fuel coming out of one of the trucks," Chookie says.

Indiana State Police says six or seven people were taken to Ball Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They're still working to figure out exactly how many cars were involved in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.