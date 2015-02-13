× Air conditioning units stolen from Indianapolis church, second time in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 13, 2015) – It’s a case of déjà vu for a local church.

Thieves struck again Friday morning at Barnes United Methodist Church on the near northwest side.

According to the Rev. Charles Harrison, more air conditioning units were stolen. He said the church alarm went off, and he saw a man running away from the area. He arrived at the church around 4:45 a.m.

Harrison reported damage to the church and noticed some of the units were missing. The church was hit earlier this week, when someone stole two air conditioning units.

“I’m beyond angry,” Harrison said Friday morning. “We’ll have to spend a lot of money to replace these air conditioners. This is absolutely absurd.”

He had a message for the thieves.

“This is unnecessary… if you need help, there are people like me working hard every day to help you,” he said.

“You don’t have to do this. We are going to get to the bottom of this and make sure you’re brought to justice.”

Harrison told CBS4 that thieves have targeted the units at the side of the building over the past few years. The church installed a fence and extra lighting to deter the thefts. Harrison said additional security measures would be put in place.

More AC units at Barnes UMC were stolen this morning. I responded 2 church alarm & seen blk male running away. pic.twitter.com/mYwKgBccLk — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) February 13, 2015

This is the dolly they had trying 2 get away with 1 of the units. pic.twitter.com/4weuhQSYlv — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) February 13, 2015