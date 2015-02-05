Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal steps down after hack

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Two months after a devastating cyber-attack, Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman Amy Pascal is stepping down from her post, the studio announced on Thursday.

Pascal will launch a new production venture at the studio starting in May.

“I have spent almost my entire professional life at Sony Pictures and I am energized to be starting this new chapter based at the company I call home,” Pascal said in a statement. “I am leaving the studio in great hands. I am so proud of what we have all done together and I look forward to a whole lot more.”

After Sony was hacked, embarrassing emails from the company’s servers were leaked onto the Internet, causing public humiliation and private recriminations for Pascal and others.

Some of the emails to and from Pascal were highly critical of stars like Angelina Jolie. Others were racially tinged, leading to a public apology from Pascal and a meeting with Al Sharpton.

