× Accumulating snow tonight, frigid tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern counties until 6 p.m. This is where we’ll see some of our higher totals with this evening’s storm.

>>More information at indyweatherauthority.com<<

Snow showers will move SE this afternoon in wake of a cold front that pushed through at lunch time.

Temperatures will steadily drop through the afternoon with snow arriving in Indy by 5 p.m. and Columbus by 7 p.m.

This will be a quick snow event and will be over by midnight. However, we are expecting some accumulation area-wide. Here’s what we can expect.

Arctic air moves in tonight with single digit lows and wind chills near -10 through the overnight hours.

Temperatures moderate in time for the weekend with a few rain showers possible on Sunday and a few snow showers and colder temperatures on Monday.