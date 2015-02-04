Accumulating snow tonight, frigid tomorrow

Posted 1:22 pm, February 4, 2015, by , Updated at 02:27PM, February 4, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern counties until 6 p.m. This is where we’ll see some of our higher totals with this evening’s storm.

>>More information at indyweatherauthority.com<<

Snow showers will move SE this afternoon in wake of a cold front that pushed through at lunch time.

Wind Particles and Temps

Temperatures will steadily drop through the afternoon with snow arriving in Indy by 5 p.m. and Columbus by 7 p.m.

Planner 3_5_7

This will be a quick snow event and will be over by midnight. However, we are expecting some accumulation area-wide. Here’s what we can expect.

Manual Snow Forecast

Arctic air moves in tonight with single digit lows and wind chills near -10 through the overnight hours.

SKYCAST - Forecast Tonight

Temperatures moderate in time for the weekend with a few rain showers possible on Sunday and a few snow showers and colder temperatures on Monday.

LS AM 7 DAY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.