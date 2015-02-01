× Chicago charity sending 5,000 pizzas to troops in Afghanistan

CHICAGO (AP) — Make it 5,000 pizzas to go please.

And so it will be that the roughly 11,000 U.S. troops left in Afghanistan will get a slice of home for Super Bowl Sunday.

Pizzas4Patriots.com is teaming with Rich Foods and DHL to send 5,000 pies to American service members across Afghanistan.

Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Mark Evans says the troops get good food on their posts, but pizza is a special treat for them on a day their friends and family at home are enjoying big spreads during the game.

Evans started the charity in 2008 and says it’s delivered more than a million slices of pizza to the warzones. The pizzas are frozen, packed in dry ice, cooked once they arrive in Afghanistan and distributed to various bases.