Winter months offer variety of produce options great for your health, says health experts

(Jan. 9, 2015)-- The winter months offer produce options that may look a little different.

They may not be as flashy, but they're still good for our health!

Health experts recommend that adults eat about two cups of fruits and up to three cups of vegetables each day.

You often hear the more colorful, the healthier. Winter whites -- fruits and vegetable that are pale in color--are packed with healthy nutrients as well.

Veggies such as white potatoes, cauliflower, turnips, onions, garlic and even parsnips, which look a lot like a white carrot.

“They offer vitamins and nutrients, but they also have some compounds in them that help to fight cancer, fight heart disease, as well as keep your blood pressure in check, as well as cholesterol levels,” said registered dietitian Marisa Moore.

Though potatoes often get a bad rap, it's what we put on them, not the vegetable itself that's an issue.

“White potatoes are virtually fat free, and they are also a good source of vitamin c and a great source of potassium, which helps to lower blood pressure levels,” said Moore.

Moore said garlic contains a compound that has been shown to reduce the risk for prostate and stomach cancer, and onions have nutrients that help with digestion.

When it comes to winter white fruits, top of the list are the pale flesh fruits such as apples and pears.

“There are some studies to show that eating an apple or a pear a day can help lower the risk of stroke,” explained Moore.

We can get most produce year round, but when we buy what's in season it's usually cheaper and tastes better.

Other good choices include mushrooms, cauliflower, jicama, and white corn.