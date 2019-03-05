Skip to content
Headlines
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Tracking storms; chilly days ahead
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home claims 11 lives
IMPD investigates man’s death as homicide after body discovered with trauma
Top Stories
County jails release non-violent inmates to reduce threat of COVID-19
IPL says 2 employees test positive for coronavirus
Wisconsin moves forward with election despite coronavirus concerns
Biden and Trump speak by phone about coronavirus response
Auto insurance companies give back $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
College students deal with job losses, rent payments as classes remain online
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Colts have done a lot to improve roster, but there’s still work ahead
Violent weekend leaves 3 dead over just 12 hours, families waiting for answers
Featured
Foodie Spotlight
Alex Trebek provides update on health one-year after cancer diagnosis
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 64 ‘NFL Combine Takeaways’
Federal prisons will confine inmates to cells for 2 weeks due to coronavirus
News
Annual Ball State fundraiser continues with focus on students in need
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
President Trump strikes face mask manufacturing deal with 3M after contentious negotiations
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Sports
3-time Indy GP champ Pagenaud on 2nd road course race at IMS
NFL going virtual for upcoming draft
Colts have done a lot to improve roster, but there’s still work ahead
Purdue’s Haarms into transfer portal
IndyCar announces Harvest GP coming to IMS road course in October
National & World
Australia’s highest court dismisses cardinal’s sex abuse convictions
Biden and Trump speak by phone about coronavirus response
British Prime Minister Johnson’s condition worsens, moved to ICU
Acting Navy secretary blasts ousted aircraft carrier captain as ‘stupid’ in address to ship’s crew
Your questions about pets and coronavirus answered after tiger tests positive for COVID-19
Crime
Australia’s highest court dismisses cardinal’s sex abuse convictions
IMPD investigates man’s death as homicide after body discovered with trauma
County jails release non-violent inmates to reduce threat of COVID-19
Police ask for help identifying Lafayette robbery suspect
Violent weekend leaves 3 dead over just 12 hours, families waiting for answers
Weather
Tracking storms; chilly days ahead
Showers, t-storms overnight; Severe weather threat for Tuesday
Tracking stormy nights early in the week
Expect a wet start to the weekend and several wet days next week
Shower chances rise this weekend around central Indiana
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 68 ‘Frank Reich Speaks with Media’
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 49 – Coronavirus: Staying healthy, safe, and positive
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 67 ‘Colts Continue to Retool Roster’
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 48 – Steele Johnson
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’
